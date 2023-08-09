Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/08/2023 – 21:50

After a month off the court due to a lumbar injury suffered in the Wimbledon Tournament (England), the Brazilian tennis player Beatriz Haddad returned this Tuesday (8) to the world circuit, with an easy victory in the debut of the WTA 1000 in Montreal (Canada). Current number 12 in the world, the São Paulo native advanced to the second round by beating Poland’s Magdalena Frech (79th in the ranking) by 2 sets to 0 (partials made 6/4 and 6/2). The next opponent will be the Canadian Leylah Fernandez (81st in the ranking), this Wednesday (9), at an undefined time. Whoever wins advances to the round of 16.

The samba beat can be heard in Montreal 2022 finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia takes down Frech to set up a clash with Fernandez in Round 2!#NBO23 pic.twitter.com/wAiWxe7CLw — wta (@WTA) August 8, 2023

Last year, the São Paulo native was runner-up in Montreal after being beaten in the final by Romanian Simona Halep. This season, however, Bia has already been in the top 10, after a historic campaign at Roland Garros. In the tournament, in June, she broke a 55-year fast by becoming the first Brazilian to advance to the semifinals of a Grand Slam since Maria Esther Bueno, at the US Open (1968). In the semi of Roland Garros Bia was surpassed by Polish Iga Swiatek, number 1 in the world, who would later win her third title on London grass.