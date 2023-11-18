SIt had only been twelve hours since he returned from Germany when the Turkish president was already irritating with new statements about Israel and his conversations with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). In a speech to the national student association, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the Federal President to work for the release of “almost 10,000 hostages from the hands of the Israelis” during his planned trip to Israel at the end of next week. Erdoğan was referring to Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

He had already spoken about them on Friday evening during the press conference with Chancellor Scholz. But his comments on Saturday went beyond that. “Let Germany take a step so that they are released,” he said. In return, Turkey could work to ensure that Hamas releases the hostages in its power. “Are you ready for this?” he asked the federal government, adding: “You can’t say ‘yes’ to that.”

Agree on many things

Erdoğan further accused the federal government of being part of a “crusader-imperialist structure”. “Unfortunately, I discovered that during my visit last night,” he said. “I saw that with the president and with the other one too.” The other one was Chancellor Scholz. Both of them only talked about Hamas the entire time. He himself asked why people weren’t talking about the “13,000 children, women and elderly people” who were killed by Israel. Erdoğan also said that he had once again described Israel as a terrorist state in Berlin.

If the Turkish president tried to achieve rapprochement with Germany behind closed doors in Berlin, these statements are unlikely to have promoted trust in him. According to Berlin government circles, the conversation with Scholz seemed to have been constructive at times. It was agreed that a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be concluded this year.

There was also agreement that the deployment of imams from Turkey should be gradually ended through the rapid expansion of imam training in Germany, it was said in Berlin. In view of the high number of asylum seekers from Turkey, a bilateral working group of the interior authorities of both countries has been set up to work on a mechanism for the return of rejected asylum seekers. The Chancellor also promised the Turkish President that Germany would be involved in rebuilding the educational infrastructure in the earthquake areas.