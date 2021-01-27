After being forced to remain for 22 months on the ground after the accidents that occurred in October 2018 and March 2019, the Boeing 737 MAX received the green light on January 27 from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to return to fly in European sky.

“Following an in-depth analysis by EASA, we have determined that the 737 MAX can safely resume service. This assessment was conducted completely independently of Boeing or the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). ) and without any economic or political pressure, “Patrick Ky, EASA’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The 737 MAX line of ships had to stop its activity after two accidents in which 346 people died; that of Lion Air in Indonesia that left 189 dead in October 2018, and that of Ethiopian Airlines, in Ethiopia, which had a toll of 157 deaths in March 2019. Since then, the United States was the first country to lift the ban in November 2020, followed by Brazil and Canada.

“We are convinced that the aircraft is safe, which is the precondition for our approval. But we will continue to closely monitor the 737 MAX operations when the aircraft is back in service,” Ky explained.

Accident investigations show that incorrect data from a single faulty sensor triggered a computer system that deflected the front end of the aircraft downward.

It is a mechanism that the Boeing company devised to solve the tendency of the ship to rise more than necessary. Apparently, the system would have been activated at the wrong time, forcing the nose of the plane to go to the ground just at the moment when it should have been raised during takeoff.

Victims’ families ask Boeing for more guarantees

Boeing claims that data from the two sensors installed on the MAX will be tracked on the modified aircraft, rather than just one, as was done in the past. However, EASA suggested installing a third sensor system to act as a jury in case one of the main sensors fails.

This proposal opened an international debate promoted by the US Federal Aviation Administration, which questioned the effectiveness of the system by asking whether with the modifications made the pilots could cope with any sensor interruption or if a safety net was needed. additional.

Virginie Fricaudet, sister of one of the victims of Ethiopia Flight 302, and who also runs a family association based in France, told EASA that the device was “aerodynamically unstable” and reinforced the idea of ​​requiring a third sensor before reauthorize your flights.

The pandemic and the suspension of licenses, the double crisis of Boeing

The news suggests a reactivation for the company that has suffered millions in damages due to the Covid-19 pandemic added to the crisis due to claims. Boeing announced that it had losses of 11.873 million dollars during the year 2020.

“2020 was a year of profound social and global disruption, which has significantly limited our industry. The profound impact of the pandemic on commercial air travel, coupled with the stoppage of the 737 MAXs, has hampered our results,” said the president. company David Calhoun in a statement.

The accumulated turnover of the American company fell to 58,158 million dollars. The company also reflected a negative cash flow of 18.4 billion dollars, figures that account for its worst volume of aircraft deliveries in years, as well as the high inoperativity in recent months.

With EFE and Reuters