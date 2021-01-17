Actors of Back to the neighborhood spoke out against the criticism that arose against the program for the treatment that was given to a character supposedly trans.

Sebastian Rubio, Fiorella Florez, Magdyel ugaz and Lucho Cáceres They used their social networks to express their apologies for what happened.

Fiorella Florez

The actress Fiorella Florez He commented that although he was told that his character was not a trans woman, he considered it a mistake to have interpreted it because of the negative impact it had on the public.

“I wanted to have fun with the character. I never thought of making fun of the trans community or hurting susceptibilities. I played the character as well as possible and I know it was a mistake to have embarked on this role without thinking about it, “he said. “I would like to apologize to all those who at some point have felt affected, because it is not that I have wanted to denigrate or mock them,” he added.

Sebastian Rubio

Sebastián Rubio, who plays ‘Pancho’ in Back in the neighborhood, admitted that the scenes were offensive, so he understood the reason for the criticism.

“I completely agree with the questions … Unfortunately during the filming process, I had a strong fall that kept me away from the set for a few months, so I never managed to record with Fiorella, and the sequence was not fully developed. What was finally broadcast was not the complete sequence and I agree that it reads as transphobic, “he explained.

Sebastián Rubio gave how the sequence described as transphobic was planned.

Magdyel ugaz

On the other hand, Magdyel ugaz he apologized to the trans community by the way in which the scenes of the role of Fiorella Florez in fiction.

“There were some scenes in the series in which I work that were a mistake … I do not want to go to sleep without first apologizing to you, without saying I’m sorry, I am not in favor of discrimination and transphobia is a type of discrimination, “he said.

Lucho Cáceres

Lucho Cáceres indicated that it was indeed offensive to portray the character in question in a stereotypical way in Back to the neighborhood.

“The world changed and with it, the humor. If we still do not realize it, in addition to not making us laugh, we are a danger to ourselves and to those around us. Let’s take charge of what we do and say on screen. Let’s not reinforce defects ”, he asserted on Facebook.

Production of Back to the neighborhood

In addition, the production of Back to the neighborhood shared on their social networks a statement addressed to the trans community, through which he asked her forgiveness for what happened.

“In the episode of Back to the Neighborhood aired on January 8 we were completely wrong trying to make humor using a stereotype that should have been banned for a long time. And yes, we were wrong, now we have to apologize for having offended them, ”says the letter.

Back to the neighborhood

