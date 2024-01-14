Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 21:31

After interrupting his vacation in Orlando (USA) and deciding to return to Rio amid the crisis generated by the weekend rains, the state governor, Claudio Castro, will have a meeting with government bodies on Monday, 15th, at 10 hours.

The meeting, informed the government, will take place at the Integrated Command and Control Center (CICC), in the Cidade Nova neighborhood, with representatives of the bodies involved in the rescue and assistance task force for municipalities affected by the rains.

In addition to the northern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, cities in Baixada Fluminense were also affected, such as Nova Iguaçu, Duque de Caxias, Belford Roxo and São João de Meriti.

According to the fire department, 11 deaths have been identified so far.

In a statement, the government highlighted that, on Saturday and Sunday, Castro remotely coordinated the actions of the state departments linked to the calamity.

Unlike Rio's city hall, the state government has not yet declared a state of emergency.

According to sources, the government is awaiting municipal decrees in this regard to endorse the position on a state scale.