Former federal deputy Jean Wyllys participated, this Sunday (9.jul.2023) in the 24th LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Brasilia. He spoke on top of an electric trio alongside the district deputy Fabio Felix (PSOL). He opened the speech celebrating the ineligibility of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Let’s unite in this great chorus against the far right, against those who want poverty, those who want inequality, those who want us to go back into the closet. We won’t be back. And once again: ineligible”, said the former deputy.

Watch (54s):

To the Power360, Jean Wyllys said that this was the 1st time that he participated in an LGBTQIA+ parade in Brazil. The former deputy returned to Brazil on June 30, after a period living abroad. In 2019, he had been elected for the 3rd consecutive time, but decided to step down after claiming to have received death threats. “I only participated in Parada Fora [do Brasil], when I was in exile, but participating in Brasília is special. Now I am in one piece,” she said.

Friendship with Janja

Jean Wyllys is close to the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva. On the day she returned to Brazil, Janja celebrated on social media. “Nothing like the feeling of coming home. Welcome back ”, she writes in the caption of the video published announcing the return of the former congressman.

For the former congressman, Janja resignifies the role of the first lady and affirms the place of women in government. “I love Janja, she has an incredible joie de vivre. She is an intelligent woman, she has wonderful insights and she is beautiful, and we need beauty and joy in this world, ”she said.

Watch (57s):

24th LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade in Brasilia:

The event was held this Sunday (July 9) at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The concentration began at 2 pm in front of the National Congress. This year’s theme was “Employability and Entrepreneurship: Inclusion and Diversity”. The event featured 4 electric trios and the walk was opened by a group of LGBTQIA+ indigenous people.

Watch (4min18s):