New official portrait of Frederick of Denmark, published this January on the occasion of his proclamation as king. Hasse Nielsen

The year begins with my return to Telecinco as a member of the program's jury Dancing with the stars. During the fun presentation press conference I heard the question several times about what it means to return to Mediaset in its new stage. It is not an easy answer because the return was not planned, and also because it is a real surprise that a person so linked to the old Telecinco is now in the new. And it still feels wonderful to have the “new” label stuck on your forehead. Although in that “new” there is accumulated experience and positive determination.

You have to take it with a good vibe. Like when I was a jury in More than dancing!, where I madly awarded 10 points to Belén Esteban, in a controversial and unapologetic vote, like many of the things we did on that Telecinco. In the huddles after the presentation of dancing with the stars They questioned me about that episode and why Esteban was chosen as the winner ahead of Edurne, who danced better. They are things from television. The People's Princess could make mistakes with the steps or suffocate the rhythm, but she kept the audience's interest intact. Bathed in the atmosphere of good vibes of the new Telecinco, I managed to say that the two opponents “behaved like ladies. Both Belén and Edurne are great professionals.”

More information

The plasticity of Antonia dell'Atte attracted a lot of attention, dressed in Armani and playing with sunglasses during the call, she emphasized that she is delighted in the new Mediaset, knowing that her presence there once again places her very close to her ex, Alessandro Lequio, who, as fellow journalists told me, has raised a bitter controversy by pointing out inconsistencies between Ana Obregón and the earnings from her son's posthumous book, Aless. A bad vibe that adds to the one that exists between Gabriela Guillén and Bertín Osborne due to the birth of their son. As with any return home, memories are involved, good and bad. But isn't life a permanent return? We think we are moving in one direction and we return in a circle to the point from which we started.

Antonia dell'Atte, jury of 'Dancing with the Stars', at the presentation of the Mediaset program, on January 11, 2023. Josefina Blanco

Even a coronation like the one that will be held this Sunday in Copenhagen necessarily has its difficult moment. The sister-in-law of the future King Frederick X, Princess Marie, wife of Prince Joachim, has decided not to attend the proclamation. In other words, a bad royal vibe, which some try to soften by comparing it to Meghan and Enrique (who in the end did go to his father Charles III's, although he had to sit in the third row). In Denmark that smell floats again hamletian. One brother makes the other ugly at his peak. It occurs to me that Joaquín would have to go through Dancing with the stars, either for Antonia to teach him a lesson or for the experience of competing to calm him down.

Lots of fumes, little good vibes at Royal Lodge, that old 30-room house in Windsor. The return of the so-called papers of Epstein, the American financier who owns a prostitution ring vip whose trial led him to suicide in prison, has pushed Charles III to “plan to withdraw the private funds he allocates to the mansion occupied by his brother Andrés,” according to the newspaper. The Telegraph. Andrés has generated very bad vibes because of his relationship with Epstein and his girls. If he wants to stay at the Royal Lodge he will have to cover the security costs out of pocket. Let's see exactly how much that is.

But it's not all bad vibes. In Abu Dhabi, during the birthday party tax free from the emeritus king you really breathed as much good vibes as pellets floating on the coast of Sanxenxo, those polymers derived from petroleum that escape as capital before converting, upon contact with the ocean, into microplastic. Or in joy and plastic cards.

See also Would Lennon approve of the “Last Beatles song”? Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_