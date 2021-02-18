It is now a kind of tradition: as soon as Emmanuel Macron evokes France in a foreign media, an ineptitude falls to him. Invited on February 4 to a question-and-answer session by the American think tank Atlantic Council, the head of state compared without flinching the invasion of the Capitol on January 6 in Washington to the movement of yellow vests: “2018 in France, 2021 in the United States: this is indeed the new violence in our democracies, largely linked to these social networks. “ What relationship, however, between, on the one hand, American factious, mostly armed, came to sack a federal institution at the more or less assumed appeal of their fallen champion who rejected the results of the ballot box, and, on the other part, a social movement that is structured against economic and social injustice and has never claimed armed insurrection? We can clearly see, on the other hand, the connection between this exit of the president, who, all to his fatuity, has still not reflected on his responsibility in this story, and the words of Benjamin Griveaux, his spokesperson in 2018, who denounced the “Face, cowardly, racist, anti-Semite, putschist” yellow vests. It is, each time, to throw into a basket of fascist barbarians all those who oppose. Comparison is not right. In this case, it is even a fine exercise in intellectual falsification.