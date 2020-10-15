“V ou are linked with an Islamo-leftism which destroys the Republic! “ Gérald Darmanin’s response to FI deputy Alexis Corbière, who accused the executive of saturating the opinion of a “Obsessive question: Islam! “, wanted to be definitive. It is however a bit short. Admittedly, there is indeed in certain currents of the extreme left an old idea lying around explaining “The enemies of my enemies are my friends”. But, today, the use of the term “Islamo-leftist” serves above all to disqualify in the debate of ideas those who reject the logic of the Mureaux discourse. By accusing them of complacency towards Islamism, even terrorism, this term also serves to enter into people’s minds a link of equality between Islam and Islamism, Muslims and jihadism, leading to see every Muslim as a potential terrorist. Especially since those who handle this accusation often accompany it with an assimilation between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism. The right, which adores this concept of “Islamo-leftism”, in addition expresses a “feeling of guilt” vis-à-vis colonization. Legitimizing the fable of the positive aspects of this colonization. The goal is to invent a scapegoat, in this case the Muslim or supposedly Muslim, making it possible to make fear and hatred the main prism of political and social debates. Just like the issue of secularism, which we are trying to make sense of under the pretext of a “combat” secularism which aims, for example, to prohibit mothers wearing the headscarf from accompanying school trips. As Shlomo Sand writes, the term “Islamo-leftism ” is a “Propagandist symbiosis” formidably effective, as was the “Judeo-Bolshevism”in his days. In either case, it is a matter of making people believe in the existence of a plot against the fantasized lifestyle of essentialized French people.