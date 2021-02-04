What is “ensuring the respect due to people” during an evacuation operation from a migrant camp? For the average person, that would be to introduce oneself, to say: “Hello, it’s the national police, we have orders to evacuate you, please follow us”, and if we push a little, direct the “evacuees” towards rehousing. For the Council of State, the highest administrative jurisdiction in France, which has just validated the vision of the Ministry of the Interior, it is preventing journalists from testifying to reality.

On December 29, journalist Louis Witter had photographed police officers stabbing tents of migrants in the cold early morning of Calais. But, very quickly, the police asked the journalists to leave the scene, establishing a perimeter preventing them from seeing the evacuation. On the grounds of “Facilitate physical execution” the mission of the police, “Ensure respect for the dignity due to evacuees” and of “Prevent attacks on third parties that such operations could cause”, it is a real attack on the right to inform, then denounced the reporters before the administrative court of Lille. But the decision of the Council of State confirms: for the administration, there is no subject.

This affair is a new example of the anticipation of the “global security” law, of which article 24 was only the emerged part. There is a will to hide the reality of practices unworthy of the Republican police. Without wanting to change the security doctrine, the government wants to muzzle the press. We would not be in a rule of law, this lack of respect for article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (the right to spread ideas and information by any means whatsoever) would be worrying …