Éric Zemmour found himself a good friend, Wednesday, on Paris Première, by receiving, alongside Éric Naulleau, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin, who once again came to provide after-sales service for the law on “ separatism ”. A law “Totally positive! “ enthused the polemicist: “If I had been an MP, I would have gladly voted for it. “ But the tenant of Beauvau also came with a book to sell, Islamist Separatism, which again met with great success with the columnist of CNews, convicted several times for incitement to hatred. This book, “Apart from a few elements, or pr esque, I could have signed it “, loose Éric Zemmour, paraphrasing Marine Le Pen on France 2, ten days earlier. The president of the RN, it was precisely a question, since the polemicist and the minister agree on one point: Marine Le Pen is, according to them, wrong to disconnect Islam, religion, Islamism, ideology. Gérald Darmanin may have been criticized even in his own camp for having qualified the far-right MP as “soft”, here he reiterates: “She says there is no connection. It is real t realize that we are in a debate, if not surrealist, at least Dadaist. ” Zemmour nods: “It aligns with the dominant doxa. I have been saying for years that Islam and Islamism started out as synonymous words. I was in pr oces for that. ” We go a step further: there is no longer just a link between the two, it is the same thing. Darmanin does not take it back. It does not matter whether suspicion is cast on the whole of a religious community, in the name of the struggle – moreover legitimate and imperative – against one of its radical components. The latter seeking to make it a political tool. Later, Eric Zemmour, on his momentum, concludes with the following equation: immigration equals Islam, Islam equals Islamism. To fan the embers, it is up to the one who has the biggest brand.