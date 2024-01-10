She had left PT in 2015; returns now, in 2024, as a pre-candidate for vice on the Boulos ticket for SP City Hall

Almost 9 years after to leave O PTthe former mayor of São Paulo Marta Suplicy will return to the acronym. She accepted the president's invitation Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to return to the party and form a ticket with Guilherme Boulos (Psol) in the race for mayor of São Paulo in the 2024 elections.

Marta left her position as Secretary of International Relations at São Paulo City Hall on Tuesday (9.Jan.2024). In his resignation letter to the current mayor and likely opponent of Boulos in October, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), she stated that she is following “coherent paths” with his political trajectory.

The 78-year-old former deputy and former senator helped found the PT. She was a member of the party for 33 years, from 1981 to 2015. Her departure, on April 28, 2015, was turbulent. She said in her Letter of disaffiliation that the party was the protagonist of one of the “biggest corruption scandals that the Brazilian nation has ever experienced” and that I couldn't live with that.

After leaving the party, Marta made numerous criticisms of the party and names of the party, especially the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), whom he called “Judas”, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadcalled by her in 2016 “worst mayor São Paulo has ever had”.

In 2016, Marta Suplicy presented Janaina Paschoal and Miguel Reale Júnior, authors of the impeachment request against Dilma (alongside Hélio Bicudo), with flowers. The moment was recorded. It happened during the Senate session that was trying the former president.

O Power360 List below 12 occasions on which she criticized the PT or PT members:

April 24, 2025 – he said that the “PT betrayed the Brazilians” with one “avalanche of corruption” ;

April 28, 2015 – in the letter of disaffiliation, – in the letter of disaffiliation, declared not being able to live with the “corruption scandals” of the party;

17.jun.2015 – called Dilma de “Judas” when talking about criticism from the PT base of the then Minister of Finance, Joaquim Levy;

Oct 11, 2015 – he spoke that Dilma's impeachment was “for the Brazil”;

January 29, 2016 – defended Dilma's impeachment: “It’s not a scam”;

April 25, 2016 – ironized Dilma when praising Michel Temer (MDB): “An advantage is that he talks” ;

May 7, 2016 – it returned defending Dilma's impeachment and said he had no “pain nor pity” to vote against the PT member;

May 11, 2016 – he said be “more than enough evidence of crimes of responsibility” of Dilma;

12.Jul.2025 – called Haddad "worst mayor São Paulo has ever had";

28.Jul.2016 – blamed Dilma for federal government cuts in education and health;

Aug 9, 2018 – stated have done "all very well" is that "I would do it all again" when talking about leaving the PT and voting for Dilma's impeachment;

January 23, 2023 – announced support for Nunes' re-election and said that Dilma's impeachment “it wasn’t a blow“.

The PT has also criticized Marta, but not with the same frequency.

The party stated in April 2015 that she left the legend in the same year due to “electoral ambition” It is “excessive personalism”. He called the former deputy and former senator “opportunist” for aligning with “those who always fought and who always attacked”.

In December 2019, MST leader João Pedro Stédile expressed against Marta Suplicy’s eventual return to PT: “Not welcome”. She had disaffiliated from the MDB in the previous year (2018).