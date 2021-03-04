Back 4 Blood It came like a ray of hope for fans of Left 4 Deadas this spiritual successor promises to give us a similar experience.

There are still several months to get our hands on it, but little by little they give us details about what we will have at its premiere.

Following the trend of many cooperative games, Back 4 Blood could have microtransactions, although the developers assure that they will only be for cosmetics.

Back 4 Blood would let you buy cosmetics

In a recent interview with Edge Magazine, the game design director, Chris Ashton, spoke a bit about the plans they have for the future content of the game.

Although they have not yet defined if they will have microtransactions, he assured that they are considering this possibility, but made it clear that they would only be for cosmetic items.

‘We know we want to have content after launch, but we are thinking about how it should be. If we implement microtransactions, it will be for cosmetics only. ‘

We do not know if it will be just outfits or also weapon skins.

Several people feared that Turtle rock studios repeat the mistakes made by Evolve, where the prices of the additional content were exaggerated and ended up killing the game.

Fortunately, it seems that this time they will be more cautious with Back 4 Blood, and proof of this is that they have not yet determined how they will distribute their subsequent content.

This successor to Left 4 Dead represents a great opportunity for Turtle rock studios, as it will be its first major IP launched since 2016, when it arrived Evolve to consoles.

Back 4 Blood will arrive next June 22 at PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, and his gameplay we will become part of a group of survivors, who will have to kill hordes of infected enemies.

There is still a while to see it, so save up so it doesn’t escape you.

