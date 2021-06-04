In just one week the E3 2021, With everything it implies. The most important video game companies in the world will tell what they have prepared for the coming months and they will do it within a few days, so the expectation is maximum. One of the games that will star in this event will be Back 4 Blood, the new from Turtle Rock Studios, which returns to the fray with the so-called spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. Now we have known that Back 4 Blood will show new gameplay at E3 2021, and it will do so with an exclusive space dedicated solely to this multiplayer proposal.
Yesterday the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) confirmed the official schedule for E3 2021 and dated all the conferences that would be part of the fair. Xbox and Bethesda, Ubisoft or Take-Two are some of the big companies that will meet, but the funny thing is that Back 4 Blood will have a exclusive space for him. This has been made known, thanks also to the previous tweet published by the Twitter account of the Summer Game Fest, the summer event organized by Geoff Keighley and which aims to bring together all the mini-events held during June and July related to the world of video games.
Back 4 Blood delays its release until October
The Turtle Rock Studios title conference has been dubbed Back 4 Blood PvP Showcase, so it seems quite evident that competitive multiplayer will be the main protagonist of the presentation. The event will be held at 11:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) on Saturday, June 13 and, for the moment, it has not been specified whether it will talk about other aspects or modes of play or its duration. Following its latest delay, Back 4 Blood is scheduled to release the next October 12 ° on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and other platforms.
