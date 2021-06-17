Turtle Rock looks at how to implement the game offline after launch.

Back 4 Blood will be available on PC and consoles next fall, as the spiritual successor to the great Left 4 Dead. Something normal, since it is the next game from the creators of the saga, Turtle rock. With a cooperative action zombie killer proposal for 4 players, Back 4 Blood is a title that lives on multiplayer, although it will also allow users play solo with 3 AI partners. Unfortunately, this option will not allow offline play, as the title will require a permanent online connection, at least at its launch.

Since the Back 4 Blood page on PlayStation Store notes that an online connection is required to play, despite this mode singleplayer, one of the fans of the saga asked on Twitter to the study if it could be played offline. To this, Turtle Rock responded as follows: “We are looking for ways we could support offline play in the future, but you will need an internet connection to play at launch“, they clarify.

In other words, Back 4 Blood will require you to always be online, even when playing with the AI, although this it could change after its launch. Left 4 Dead successor will be available October 12 this year, both for PC and on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. And you won’t have to wait until then to try it out: the game will have an open beta in August.

This beta was just one of the announcements for the opening event of the Summer Game Fest. An appointment that finally gave us the first Elden Ring gameplay trailer, as well as the announcement of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, and the presentation of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a Borderlands spinoff, among many other prominent announcements that you will find in 3DJuegos.

