Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have released the launch trailer for Back 4 Blood: Tunnel of Terrorpart of the game’s first main downloadable content set to launch on April 12. The trailer features two new playable Exterminators making their debut in this expansion: Sharice, an ax-wielding fireman, and Heng, a knife-wielding restaurateur. The video offers a detailed look at the new Hives of the Haunted PvE co-op activity, where teams of up to four players can explore seven areas. To get rewards, players will have to defeat the new Infested, which will also be playable in Swarm PvP mode and can be obtained, along with the new Exterminators, to be used in PvP mode as well. The expansion Tunnel of Terror will also include seven new legendary weapons, eight exclusive character costumes, twelve new weapon skins, new cards, and will be released in conjunction with the difficulty No Hope, a free update for all owners of



which adds a new level of difficulty for more experienced players. All content included in the expansion will be accessible to all players on a team as long as at least one has purchased it. Back 4 Blood is available for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.