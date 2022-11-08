Back 4 Blood will see theexit of the third DLCtitled River of Bloodnext December 6: it will be possible to purchase it separately or download it at no additional cost if you own the Annual Pass, the Deluxe Edition or the Ultimate Edition of the game.

After Tunnel of Terror and Children of the Parasite, in this new one expansion we will have the opportunity to explore five maps with the aim of going up a river to free it from the presence of the Infested.

“To best assist the Exterminators, the expansion introduces us Talaan outcast belonging to a now Exterminating sect, accompanied by a Haunted partner named Jeff, a friendly and very tall deformed who can be summoned to help the team, “reads the press release.

“Jeff causes an uproar when he is called with a whistle from Tala or other Exterminators on his team. River of Blood It also includes eight exclusive skins for the characters and 12 for the weapons, weapons, accessories and new cards. ”

“Along with the Blood River expansion, the free update will also be available Parasite Proofa cooperative PvE mode in which players will have to deal with four maps, and along the way they will also be able to collect supply points. “

“Players will be able to add corruption modifiers or choose the more winding paths to increase the difficulty and the number of Supply Points earned. Completing Trial of the Worm with a high score to finish at the top of the online leaderboard will also offer new challenge levels and more custom difficulties. “

“Finally, from December 6, 2022 to January 4, 2023, the Back 4 Blood Christmas event will return, where players will find Christmas decorations in Fort Hope, listen to Christmas carols at the jukebox and get seasonal costumes, emblems, weapon skins and graffiti. . More details will come later. “