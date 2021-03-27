After confirming that it will take a little longer to arrive than expected, the Future Games Show 2021 has been an event in which Turtle Rock Studio wanted to be to show Back 4 Blood. Back 4 Blood shows its gameplay at the Future Games Show 2021, putting very long teeth to all who want an experience that so much reminiscent of Left 4 Dead. Since Valve can’t seem to decide to show anything new, it doesn’t hurt that others might try to use the same formula.
And it’s not the first to do so, because we’ve seen attempts to carry out cooperative experiences in post-apocalyptic universes against zombies. The clearest example would be World War Z, although this did not take advantage of the first person to carry out its action. Now, the creators of Evolve have wanted to go one step further and zoom in on those Left 4 Dead in a new game that, even, it could be said that its name pays homage to the original.
And as an event as relevant as the Future Games Show 2021 is being held, this opportunity to make up for the community that was disappointed or saddened by the confirmation of its delay could not be missed. And seeing the game in action again is always interesting. Back 4 Blood shows its gameplay at the Future Games Show 2021, showing part of the action of a game that bets on a narrative campaign whose missions can be enjoyed in a cooperative mode for 4 players.
But it also has other multiplayer options, such as typical PvP, which was implemented in Left 4 Dead 2. It has sought to evolve that concept and offer a more dynamic and replayable experience, for which he confirmed the use of Random Cards. With that, “A completely different experience will be generated so that you can customize both your character and your decks and participate in much more difficult battles.”
Back 4 Blood is scheduled to see the light next October on both Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC.
