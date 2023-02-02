Turtle Rock Studios has announced that its co-op shooter Back 4 Blood will not receive anymore new content and that he is currently working on his own next project. The news comes from the developer’s official website, where the journey the game has made so far was recalled: “With three expansions: Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm and River of Blood, we lived a fantastic adventure together, beyond the walls of Fort Hope. This phase of our war against the Ridden is coming to an end.”

Then it is explained that Turtle Rock it’s a relatively small studio to be dealing with triple A, and which doesn’t have enough developers to continue dealing with Back 4 Blood while developing the next game.

Evidently Back 4 Blood has not found the desired audience, given that these days a live service of success can survive even for ten years. The game servers will not be shut down, so you will be able to continue playing. The fact remains that the resurrection of the Left 4 Dead formula has not worked as it should have, at least in terms of appeal to the public.

Let’s hope Turtle Rock’s next title does better, waiting to hear what it is.