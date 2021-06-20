One of the most annoying things about paid DLC in multiplayer titles is how it segregates players. Although the developers have worked on bringing free content as part of their post-launch plans, there are still times where paid DLC causes certain crashes for users. Fortunately, that will not be the case in Back 4 Blood.

In a recent post by Turtle Rock Studios, The team revealed their plans not to cause any kind of division within the community regarding the DLC. As long as the party leader has this content, the other party members can enjoy it at no cost.

“If your party leader owns the paid content, you can play that content with them – including maps, gameplay, and campaigns. There is no separation. There is no exclusion. There is no division. “

Its developers also explained how this will work in PvP:

“In PvP, anyone who purchases Back 4 Blood can get access to additional PvP content, even without paying for it. Players who do not purchase it can continue to get new playable characters totally free, simply by progressing. “

Back 4 Blood will debut next October 12 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC.

Fountain: Back 4 Blood