Turtle Rock may be working on Back 4 Blood 2whereas a job announcement it really seems to refer to a direct sequel to the horror-setting multiplayer shooter, which evidently may have deserved a sequel.

The job advertisement is visible at this address and concerns the search for a Senior Combat Designer to be employed within Turtle Rock, obviously dedicated to building the combat system within the game.

The stock in question is referred to as a project”triple a” big caliber, but to be honest there are no direct links that suggest a sequel to Back 4 Blood, except that some elements are quite common between the two projects.

In particular, the reference to combat, the management of the characters and their respective classes and abilities, boss encounters and more can suggest a direct sequel to the shooter in question, which in fact, according to reports from Warner Bros., had achieved satisfactory sales.