The birds returned to their warm nests, and the joy of the morning returned with them, where the childish sparkle radiates from the eyes of those who carried school bags on their shoulders, and buses drove them, guarded by the eyes of the supervisors, male and female, in anticipation of any error or danger, for these are the dear ones, these are the leaders of the future, And the UAE pays great attention to young and old students of knowledge, because they are the asset, the kit and the many, and they are the apple of the eye, and the heartbeat.

The amazing thing is that young students who are in kindergarten wake up in the morning cheerful, happy on their first day, their first year, and they stuff their colored bags with the foods they love, as well as pens, notebooks, spaces, and different colors.

In the first days of starting studies in kindergarten, there is a unique celebration, and there are smiles, laughter, and sometimes singing and dancing, rejoicing in this occasion, and welcoming a year in which points of view change, and conditions change, from the morning of my home to a day in which fun prevails among new friends. They are known before, and between this wave and that wind, many things change in the lives of young people. When you return from school, you hear stories that you did not hear before, and you see behavior that seems strange in the first time, but after the passage of days you adapt to it, and you no longer hear What you used to hear before the young children joined the new society, the school community, and its characteristics and characteristics, and a culture that seems like erosion factors that sweep things away, to make other things stand out. For them, they may have quarreled with other children, and they want to open disputes with their peers, or tell parents that they have encountered difficulties with some colleagues, or they want to tell about the championships they have achieved, in confronting the riot of a male or female colleague.

All of this happens in schools, and all of this is dealt with by children in ways that explain the mind, especially among parents who enter the first experience with the first child, or a girl.

When you look at the details of this scene, you say to yourself: May God have mercy on the old days, when school was like a prison for children, and a child going to school was like being taken to a prison. Today, everything has changed, as the school has turned into a garden, and the house is a bosom that meets the requirements of what children need in terms of encouragement on the importance of science, and stimulating their abilities to deal with school, as a place to make friends and learn life lessons.

When you look at the details of this scene, you say to yourself: May God have mercy on the old days, when school was like a prison for children, and a child going to school was like being taken to a prison. Today, everything has changed, as the school has turned into a garden, and the house is a bosom that meets the requirements of what children need in terms of encouragement on the importance of science, and stimulating their abilities to deal with school, as a place to make friends and learn life lessons.

When you look at the details of this scene, you say to yourself: May God have mercy on the old days, when school was like a prison for children, and a child going to school was like being taken to a prison. Today, everything has changed, as the school has turned into a garden, and the house is a bosom that meets the requirements of what children need in terms of encouragement on the importance of science, and stimulating their abilities to deal with school, as a place to make friends and learn life lessons.