The Bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which prevents tuberculosis, offers multiple beneficial effects and is currently a recommended therapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. In a new study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), treatment with the BCG vaccine was associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The results of research were published in the magazine JAMA Network Open.

Although previous research has suggested a link between Bacillus Calmette Guérin vaccine and a lower risk of dementia, the studies were limited by size, study design or analytical methods. To conduct a more robust study, Marc Weinberg, MD, Ph.D., instructor in psychiatry at MGH, along with co-first authors Colin Magdamo, BS, (MGH Neurology) and Affan Zafar, MD (MGH and BWH Urology), senior author Sudeshna Das, Ph.D., (MGH Neurology) and colleagues followed 6,467 individuals for up to 15 years after diagnosis of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. See also US announces historic finding on nuclear fusion

The cohort included 3,388 patients undergoing Bacillus Calmette Guérin vaccine treatment and 3,079 who served as controls, matched for factors such as age, gender, and medical comorbidities.

During follow-up, 202 patients in the Bacillus Calmette Guérin vaccine group and 262 in the control group developed Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The incidence was 8.8 per 1,000 person-years and 12.1 per 1,000 person-years in the respective groups.

The analyzes revealed that treatment with the Bacillus Calmette Guérin vaccine was associated with a 20% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The protective association was greatest in patients 70 years of age and older. Additionally, during follow-up, 751 patients in the BCG vaccine group and 973 in the control group died. Thus, treatment with the BCG vaccine was associated with a 25% lower risk of death.

“A vaccine like BCG, if proven effective, is a perfect example of a cost-effective, population-health-based solution to a devastating disease like Alzheimer’s,” Weinberg says. “We are shifting our focus to studying the potential benefits of BCG vaccination of the elderly in Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials.”

If a causal link is found, it will be important to understand the mechanisms involved. Weinberg and his colleagues note that the effects of the Bacillus Calmette Guérin vaccine on the immune system may play a role.

