The penultimate day of the 2024 Olympic Games has ended in Paris, with the Chinese team taking the lead in the medal count, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

A total of 47 sets of awards were contested. Chinese athletes won six gold medals. The victories were won by weightlifter Liu Huanhua in the 102-kilogram weight category, Cao Yuan, who won the 10-meter platform diving event, the women’s table tennis team, the rhythmic gymnastics team in the group all-around, the synchronized swimming duo Wang Liuyi / Wang Qianyi and Li Qian, who competes in the 75-kilogram boxing event.

The Chinese now have 39 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals. The Americans are in second place (38, 42, 42). Australia is in third place (18, 18, 14).

Bach to step down as IOC president

Thomas Bach, who has headed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2013, has announced that he will not run for reelection. This is currently not possible under the Olympic Charter, but the IOC has previously discussed the possibility of amending it.

As a result of deep reflection and extensive discussions, including with my family present here in the hall, I have come to the conclusion that my mandate should not be extended beyond the period provided for in the Olympic Charter. Thomas Bach

The election of the IOC president will take place in March 2025 at the organization’s session in Greece. Bach has held the post since September 2013, replacing Jacques Rogge, who also headed the organization for 12 years.

Marathoner Kipchoge Misses Out on Olympic Medal for First Time

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge was left without a medal in the Olympic marathon for the first time in his career. At the Games in Paris, the marathoner covered 30 kilometers of the 42 kilometers 195 meters, after which he dropped out of the race. He had previously won the marathon at the previous two Olympics. In September 2022, the athlete set a world record in this event, showing a result of two hours, one minute, nine seconds.

Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Ethiopian Tamirat Tola became the Olympic champion at the Games in Paris. The athlete covered the marathon distance in 2 hours 6 minutes and 26 seconds. He broke the Olympic record set in 2008 in Beijing by Kenyan Samuel Wanjiru (2:06.32).

CAS returns bronze to Romanian gymnast

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeal of Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who was previously stripped of her Olympic bronze in the floor exercise. The court ruled that the American team had filed a protest against Jordan Chiles’ score four seconds late, which was upheld, and the American beat the Romanian. Now it is Barbosu who has been recognized as the bronze medalist.

Earlier, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced a boycott of the Olympic closing ceremony. The politician expressed his disagreement with the decision to strip Berbosa of her bronze medal. He addressed the athletes and stated that their “labor and tears are more valuable than any medal,” and also considered that his compatriot had been treated “absolutely unfairly.”

Second female boxer to fail gender test wins Olympics

Taiwan’s Lin Yuting defeated Poland’s Julia Szeremeta in the women’s 57-kilogram boxing final. In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) suspended Yuting, along with Algeria’s Iman Khelif, from the World Championships for failing to meet eligibility criteria. Gender testing showed that the athletes had XY chromosomes and elevated testosterone.

Photo: Photo: Pilar Olivares / Reuters

Khelif, like Yuting, became an Olympic champion in Paris. The African competed in the 66-kilogram weight category.

US Basketball Wins Olympics for Fifth Time

The US men’s basketball team won gold at the Paris Games. In the final, the Americans defeated the French team. The match ended with a score of 98:87 in favor of the US team.

24 points US national team point guard Stephen Curry scored in the final

The Americans won the Olympic Games for the fifth time in a row. For the French, this silver is the fourth in history. Earlier, the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics was won by the Serbian team.