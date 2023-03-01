Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Ukrainian soldiers patrol a street in Bakhmut. © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Russia has been trying desperately to take over the city of Bakhmut for months. A pro-Russian official in Donetsk promises success soon.

Munich/Bachmut – During the Ukraine war, Bachmut became a symbol of the stubborn Ukrainian resistance to Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression. Despite the constant and above all devastating Russian attacks, the city in Donetsk Oblast is still in Ukrainian hands. But now the situation for the Ukrainian military in the city, which Russia calls “Artemivsk”, is becoming increasingly precarious.

War in Ukraine: Putin’s army attacks Bakhmut and hopes for conquest soon

The Russian side sees the conquest of the city drawing ever closer. The presidential adviser to the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic”, Yan Gagin, told the Russian state broadcaster Rossiya-1 that it was only a matter of time before Bakhmut was taken. “Now our fighters are already in the city, almost in the central district, they are approaching,” quoted the US broadcaster CNN Gagin. The strategic supply routes for new equipment and troops are in Russian hands, he claimed, adding: “It is clear that Ukraine has already lost Bakhmut. The only question is when it will happen.”

Gagin’s claims cannot be independently verified. However, the Ukrainian colonel Yuriy Madar had already stated in a message in the short message service Telegram that the situation was “extremely difficult”. Russian troops are trying to surround the Ukrainian military in the city, with constant attacks. He also warned that Ukrainian soldiers did not have enough equipment to go on the offensive against Putin’s troops at Bakhmut.

Battle for Bachmut: Situation apparently “much worse” than official reports

An unnamed Ukrainian soldier told CNN the latest developments in the fighting. He also spoke of a “very difficult situation”. The situation in the city is “much worse” than reported. “We should add another 100 percent difficulty to the official reports,” he said. Russian soldiers made the greatest progress particularly in the northern section of the front.

However, he contradicted Russian claims that the Russian military had control of the supply routes around Bakhmut. According to the soldier, the smaller settlements around the city are important for the supply of Bakhmut. But if they are lost to Russia, “then replenishment will be impossible.” Despite all the difficulties, the Ukrainian soldiers want to defend the city. “Come what may,” emphasized the soldier and added: “We cannot give up all cities without a fight.”

In the immediate vicinity of Bakhmut, near the town of Wuhledar, Ukrainian troops are chasing Putin’s tanks with American mines. (bb)