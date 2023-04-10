Home page politics

In the Ukraine war, Russia continues to try to conquer Bakhmut. President Selenskyj could soon travel to Germany. All information in the news ticker.

War during Easter: Pope prays for Russian understanding and end of Ukraine war.

Pope prays for Russian understanding and end of Ukraine war. Distinguished visitors expected: President Selenskyj could soon travel to Germany.

Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

April 9 update at 9:07 p.m.: The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into classified documents distributed on the Internet. “We have been communicating with the Department of Defense on this matter and have begun an investigation,” a spokesman for the Justice Department in Washington told the news agency AFP. The Pentagon said on Friday that it was investigating the leak and had officially notified the Justice Department of the matter.

A number of secret government documents have recently appeared on online platforms such as Twitter, Telegram and Discord. According to one report, these included the New York Times on Thursday secret documents on US and NATO plans to help Ukraine prepare for a spring offensive against Russia.

Ukraine war: Bakhmut conquered soon? Wagner makes progress – Russia sends elite units

April 9 update at 6:15 p.m.: Russia continues to try to capture Bakhmut completely. Ukrainian Military Command East spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi says Russia has begun sending elite units to the embattled city. Among them are paratroopers. The reason for this is the large losses among the fighters of the private mercenary group Wagner. Cherevatji recently declared that the situation in Bakhmut was difficult.

Despite the numerical superiority of the Russian units, the Ukrainian troops held out. Russia has made tactical successes in some areas, but is paying a heavy price for it. According to estimates by British secret services, the Wagner troops are making progress in Bachmut.

First report from April 09, 2023 at 6:29 p.m.: Kiev/Moscow – 178,000 Russian soldiers have now fallen in the Ukraine war. This was announced by the General Staff of Ukraine on Easter Sunday (April 9). The intensity of the war remains high.

Most recently, Ukraine had hinted for the first time that it might enter into negotiations with regard to the annexed peninsula of Crimea. The view of a possible military recapture of the strategically important point has recently diverged widely. Despite the continuing difficult situation in his home country, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyycoming to Germany soon.

From Kiev to Aachen: Selenskyj could soon come to Germany

The 45-year-old head of state Selenskyj could personally receive the Charlemagne Prize in the Coronation Hall of Aachen City Hall on May 14, like the German press agency writes. The prize has been awarded since 1950 to people who have rendered outstanding service to European unity, this year it will go to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian population, who have been defending themselves against the Russian invasion since February 24. In the previous year (2022), the prize went to the Belarusian civil rights activists Svetlana Tichanovskaya, Veronika Zepkalo and Maria Kolesnikova.

Other top-class politicians are also expected to attend the ceremony. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have already been officially confirmed. According to speculation, French President Emmanuel Macron and a representative of the Polish government could also be there in Aachen.

Easter at war: Pope includes Ukraine in Easter prayers

In his traditional Easter message on Sunday (April 9), Pope Francis called on Russians to explore the truth about the invasion of Ukraine, how Reuters reported. “Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their way to peace and shine the Easter light on the Russian people,” said the head of the Catholic Church in his Easter prayers.

Already on the Easter Vigil (the night before Easter Sunday) the Pope encouraged hope amidst the “icy winds of war”. Francis has repeatedly referred to Ukraine and its people as “martyrs,” Reuters writes. (editing with agencies)