Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Christian Stör

Split

Russia suffers heavy casualties. Zelenskyj comments on the battle for Bakhmut. Biden announces military aid. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Biden calls enormous Number for Russia’s losses in Bakhmut : “It’s hard to compensate”

for : “It’s hard to compensate” Zelenskyj gives Biden im Ukraine war Promise: No advance on Russia with F16 jets

gives Biden im Promise: No advance on Russia with F16 jets battle around Bachmut : Volodymyr Zelenskyj causes confusion

around : Volodymyr Zelenskyj causes confusion All news from the Ukraine war in our news ticker. The information comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. They often cannot be verified independently.

Update from May 22, 5:40 a.m.: According to the military administration, several residential buildings were damaged in Russian attacks in the Sumy region in north-eastern Ukraine on Sunday. A 61-year-old man was injured in an explosion in the Kharkiv region in the east, the Ukrainian emergency services said on Telegram.

Situation in Bachmut still unclear

Update from May 21, 10:45 p.m.: At the weekend, too, the focus in the Ukraine war was on Bachmut – but it is still unclear whether Russia had actually completely taken the embattled city. The spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Group East, Serhiy Tscherevatyj, spoke on Ukrainian state television in the evening of his own “advances” near the city. The 3rd assault brigade of the Ukrainians deployed at Bakhmut declared that they had even advanced 700 meters on a front section of 1700 meters. She later posted a video of the capture of Russian soldiers on Facebook.

Biden names enormous figure for Russia’s losses in Bakhmut: “It’s hard to compensate”

Update from May 21, 5:30 p.m.: Speculations about the situation in embattled Bakhmut continue to thrive – meanwhile US President Joe Biden has drawn attention to Russia’s losses in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city. “The truth is that Russia suffered more than 100,000 casualties at Bakhmut,” Biden said at a news conference at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. “It’s hard to compensate,” he said. The White House had that number, according to a report by the Deutsche Welle already mentioned before.

Bakhmut appears to be largely in Russian hands. © Imago/Ria Novosti

Update from May 21, 4:47 p.m.: The EU has apparently identified a leak in the sanctions efforts against Russia – in China. According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, several companies reported there are involved in circumventing sanctions against Russia. On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, she told ZDF that there was “clear evidence” that “about eight companies” were supplying goods from the European Union that had been sanctioned via third countries directly to Russia.

However, the fact that the companies are registered in China does not necessarily mean that they are Chinese companies. “These are companies that partly exist on paper and have owners who are of different nationalities,” von der Leyen said. Von der Leyen did not say what kind of goods the companies were transporting to Russia. However, she emphasized that they should be subject to punitive measures via the eleventh EU sanctions package. “We are serious about wanting to stop circumventing sanctions,” said von der Leyen.

Selenskyj promises Biden in the Ukraine war: No advance on Russia with F16 jets

Update from May 21, 1:50 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised his US counterpart Joe Biden not to use F-16 fighter jets for a push into Russia. He has a “blanket commitment from Zelenskyy” not to use the F-16 to advance “into Russian geographic territory.” Zelenskyy himself said after the end of the G7 summit in Hiroshima that he was confident that Ukraine would receive F-16 fighter jets, but did not know how many. When asked by a journalist when Ukraine’s counter-offensive would begin, he said: “Russia will sense when we launch a counter-offensive.”

Ukraine news: Russia is struggling with heavy losses

First report from May 21: Moscow/Kiev – Russia continues to struggle with heavy losses in the Ukraine war. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, about 670 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in combat within 24 hours. The total number increases to 203,160 soldiers that Russia is said to have lost in the Ukraine war so far. Can be checked independently the information not.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, it shot down four Shahed-136/131 drones on Sunday night. The Air Force stated that Russian forces deployed the drones “in an easterly direction.”

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukraine news: Bakhmut conquered by Russia – Selenskyj causes confusion

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified ambiguous statements he made about the military situation in Bakhmut. The city is not completely under Russian control, he said after the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan: “Bakhmut was not occupied by Russia today.” possible loss of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut caused confusion. The general staff in Kiev wrote in its morning situation report: “The battle for the city of Bakhmut continues.”

The day before, first the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and later the Russian Ministry of Defense had announced the capture of Bakhmut. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Wagner units and the army, the Russian news agency TASS quoted a statement from the Kremlin as saying.

According to Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chairwoman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, the possible case of Bachmut shows how important it is to continue supporting Ukraine. The FDP politician said the Rheinische Post, Germany recently put together a package worth 2.7 billion euros for Ukraine. “The situation in Bachmut shows how important this is,” said the FDP defense expert. “Ukraine will continue to defend itself.”

Ukraine update: Biden promises more military aid to Kiev

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has announced another package of military equipment for Ukraine. Biden announced the package Sunday at a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. According to the White House, the aid has a volume of about 375 million US dollars (about 346 million euros). (cs/dpa/AFP)