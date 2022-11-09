Bachelorette party: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Wednesday 9 November 2022, the film Addio al nubilato, a 2021 film directed by Francesco Apolloni, will be broadcast on Rai 2. The film, based on the play of the same name by Apolloni himself, stars Laura Chiatti, Antonia Liskova, Chiara Francini and Jun Ichikawa. What’s the plot, cast, trailer and where to stream Bachelorette party? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film directed by Francesco Apolloni tells the story of a group of women, four friends – played by Laura Chiatti, Chiara Francini, Antonia Liskova and Jun Ichikawa – who meet on the eve of the wedding of one of them are preparing to celebrate their farewell hen party. The film, narrating what happens in this party, which seems almost a propitiatory premarital rite, will deepen the theme of female friendship.

Bachelorette party: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Bachelorette Party? Protagonists are Laura Chiatti, Chiara Francini, Antonia Liskova, Jun Ichikawa, Antonia Fotaras, Tecla Insolia. Below all the actors and their characters played.

Laura Chiatti: Linda

Antonia Liskova: Eleonora

Chiara Francini: Vanessa

Jun Ichikawa: Akiko

Antonia Fotaras: Chiara

Adrian Gaeta: Ambrose

Trailer

Let’s see together the trailer of the film Bachelorette party, broadcast tonight on Rai 2.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Bachelorette party live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 9 November 2022 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone.