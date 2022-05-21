Los Mochis, Sin.- Splendid and full of affection was the shower that was offered in honor of Cecilia Hernández Bay for her upcoming wedding to Camilo Chapa from Jalisco. Cecilia Bay de Hernández was the organizer of the celebration for her daughter, who enjoyed a pleasant afternoon in the company of the gathered ladies, whom she thanked for their displays of affection, congratulations and gifts.

Marthita Zazueta de Aguirre served as an excellent hostess for the crowded women’s gathering that took place in the garden of her home on Tuesday, May 3. The invited ladies tasted exquisite Thai salad and a variety of delicious desserts. Cecilia and Camilo’s marriage link is announced for next November 26.