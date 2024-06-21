Bachelor parties | “There was even a b-class stripper” – This is how things go on weekends in Finland’s bachelor capital

The Himos skiing center has become one of Finland’s most popular bachelorette destinations. HS spent the evening and night among the revelers and saw reindeer antlers, color balls that hit the chin and groups that have “got a little wet”.

Mmen in overalls swarm with protective masks on their faces in the courtyard of the red wooden building. The soundscape is dominated by a steady crackle as the colored balls come off the markers and crash into the obstacles.

During a break in the game, a group of about ten people meet, one of whose ranks is impossible not to notice. Konsta Kulmala27, is decked out in reindeer antlers, a colorful shirt and boxer shorts that cover strategic locations — well, picture strategic locations.