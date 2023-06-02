With a 20-minute delay, President Gabriel Boric entered the Hall of Honor of the National Congress this Thursday morning to carry out what would be the longest Public Account since the return to Chilean democracy (more than three and a half hours). On his walk to the front, the president, smiling and wearing the presidential sash, greeted the congressmen present and authorities from state agencies such as the Central Bank and the National Prosecutor’s Office. He only stopped to hug the only former president present in the chamber: Michelle Bachelet. The ceremony was marked by more relaxed moments than usual in this type of event, in which Boric went off script several times and responded to interruptions from some of the 800 guests. Sometimes to celebrate the announcements of him. Others, to criticize government debts with certain sectors.

As soon as the balance of his management began in the 15 months that he has been at La Moneda and the commitments for the almost three years that remain in his mandate, his partner, Irina Karamanos, took his cell phone out of his pocket to take a picture of him. Next to him, Bachelet also rummaged through her things, but to get hold of a notebook and a pencil. What at first seemed like a trivial anecdote ended up unleashing intrigue in the public, since the former president took notes on Boric’s words during the 216-minute speech.

On at least four occasions, the left-wing president mentioned Bachelet to praise an initiative adopted in his Administration periods (2006-2010 and 2014-2018), such as the creation of the Ministry for Women, although his generation, being a university student, had Bachelet as a target of criticism. The head of state went out of the script and congratulated with the name and surname those who have served as leaders of said Women’s portfolio, of different political colors, such as Isabel Plá or Carolina Schmidt, provoking satisfaction from the right-wing bench, which had not been so willing to applause until then.

As the hours passed, Boric asked those present for patience, aware of the length of the speech of more than 70 pages. Some parliamentarians or even ministers such as Jeannette Jara, from Labor, and Camila Vallejo, from the General Secretariat, left the chamber for a moment to go for coffee. Part of the length of the ceremony was due to the president’s improvisations, who made some jokes, such as the one referring to the height of the National Prosecutor Ángel Valencia or the constant references to his poems.

It was also impressive that he took charge of the shouting comments made by some of those present, such as that of a woman who showed a banner to claim against the debts that exist in education. “I empathize with you and we are working for universality,” said the president. On other occasions, some loudly celebrated some of the announcements.

Boric recalled that on September 11, Chile will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état: “It broke democracy in our country and brought with it murder, death, torture, exile, exile and many other tragedies that we cannot forget,” he said in a phrase that was not in the speech.

It is a commemoration that, for the President, “should help to overcome the times of fear and hatred, which lead, as we Chileans know very well, to paths of division, of violence.” “And we have seen more and more of a stubborn and unacceptable denialism.”

As he spoke, for the first time the majority of those attending his Public Account began to applaud on their feet, and getting louder. But it was this phrase, “the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état is a propitious occasion for us to reaffirm that no difference between us will lead us to neglect and stop defending democracy and human rights”, which caused a large part of the guests to They will applaud him by getting up from their seats.

Borir looked at the audience and took a breath. But not all attendees had stood up. Parliamentarians from the far-right Republican Party were sitting. And, initially, the commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces and Order, who soon got up from their seats. The president listened and contemplated the applause: “This was very beautiful and important,” he said. And then he added: “I hope that between now and 11 we will be all of us who get up.”

A day before, the President responded, through his Twitter account, to the statements issued in an interview by Republican Luis Silva, the most voted constitutional counselor in Chile in the May 7 elections, who acknowledged his “admiration” Augusto Pinochet, who led the 1973 coup, and called him a “statesman.” “Augusto Pinochet was a dictator, essentially anti-democratic, whose government killed, tortured, exiled, and made those who thought differently disappear. He was also corrupt and a thief. A coward until the end, he did everything in his power to evade justice, ”the Chilean president replied on social networks.