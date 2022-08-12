Friday, August 12, 2022
Bachelet will visit the Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in World
0


close

Michelle Bachelet

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

This will be Bachelet’s last trip as UN High Commissioner.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bacheletwill make an official three-day visit to Bangladesh starting next Sunday and will visit Cox’s Bazar camp, which hosts Rohingya refugees from Burma and is one of the largest in the world.

This will be the first visit by an official from the United Nations Office for Human Rights to Bangladesh.

Bachelet will meet with the Bangladeshi Prime Minister in Dhaka and with members of the National Human Rights Commission, non-governmental organizations and other entities involved in the defense of human rights.

The most significant part of your visit will be your trip to Cox’s Bazar, which in more than thirty refugee camps welcomes 920,000 Rohingya who mostly escaped in 2017 from persecution in their country, Burma, which does not recognize them as its citizens.

The number of refugees once exceeded 1.2 million, but a series of fires last year reduced the capacity of the camps.

Michelle Bachelet

This trip is announced less than twenty days before Bachelet completes her four-year term as UN High Commissioner, a position for which she decided not to run again. It has not yet been announced who will replace her, a choice that falls to the UN secretary general.

EFE

