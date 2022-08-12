Bachelet will visit the Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bacheletwill make an official three-day visit to Bangladesh starting next Sunday and will visit Cox’s Bazar camp, which hosts Rohingya refugees from Burma and is one of the largest in the world.

This will be the first visit by an official from the United Nations Office for Human Rights to Bangladesh.

(Read here: US Justice, close to revealing search warrant against Trump)

Bachelet will meet with the Bangladeshi Prime Minister in Dhaka and with members of the National Human Rights Commission, non-governmental organizations and other entities involved in the defense of human rights.

(Also: European countries are on high alert in the face of severe drought)

The most significant part of your visit will be your trip to Cox’s Bazar, which in more than thirty refugee camps welcomes 920,000 Rohingya who mostly escaped in 2017 from persecution in their country, Burma, which does not recognize them as its citizens.

The number of refugees once exceeded 1.2 million, but a series of fires last year reduced the capacity of the camps.

(Also read: Vice President of Paraguay resigns after US corruption accusations.)

This trip is announced less than twenty days before Bachelet completes her four-year term as UN High Commissioner, a position for which she decided not to run again. It has not yet been announced who will replace her, a choice that falls to the UN secretary general.

EFE

More news

– European Union prepares to ban visas for Russian citizens

– The Spanish Justice refuses to release the ‘Pollo’ Carvajal due to the risk of flight

– The first ship loaded with wheat leaves a Ukrainian port