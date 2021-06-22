The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, referred on Monday (21) to “critical human rights concerns” that occurred in Formosa, Argentina, earlier this year. Bachelet’s oral briefing was given during the opening of the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Earlier this year, the governor of the country’s northeastern province, Gildo Isfran, an ally of Cristina Kirchner, was the target of several allegations of human rights violations by imposing draconian restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were situations, according to reports received by the NGO Amnesty International, in which healthy people were placed in preventive and mandatory isolation along with those infected with Covid-19. Isolation centers were guarded by police and many people spent up to a month in isolation – well beyond the 14 days recommended by WHO. At that time, Indigenous Wichi communities staged protests against the Isfran government’s isolation measures and were repressed by local police.

“In Argentina, the UN team in the country was quickly mobilized to respond to critical human rights concerns in Formosa province in the northeast of the country when the pandemic hit it,” Bachelet said.

“The UN Resident Coordinator led a virtual assessment mission with the participation of UNICEF, UNFPA, WHO/PAHO and UNHCR. He then initiated consultations with authorities on a possible joint strategic UN program to respond to the health emergency in the province. according to international human rights standards, which includes addressing a series of structural problems, with special attention to indigenous peoples and vulnerable populations,” he added.

After the repercussion of Bachelet’s statement, the Argentine government of Alberto Fernández issued a statement saying that the reference to Argentina had been positive, as it was cited as an example in which the government worked together with UN teams to respond to the health emergency in accordance with international human rights standards.