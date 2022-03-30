The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet assured this Wednesday that the Ukrainian population is living a “real nightmare” due to Russian military aggressionwhich is about to complete five weeks.

“The lives of millions of people are in turmoil, forced to flee their homes or hide in basements while their cities are destroyed,” said the high commissioner before the UN Human Rights Council, which celebrates its 49th in Geneva. th session.

Bachelet indicated that at least 1,189 civilians have died and another 1,901 have been injured as a result of the bombings and artillery fire.. These figures, he warned, must actually be much higher, since in cities like Mariupol it has not been possible to corroborate the balance of the intense fighting.

In her speech, the High Commissioner reported that she has received credible allegations of the use of cluster bombs by both the Russian and Ukrainian armies.

Similarly, he maintained that his team on the ground has verified 77 attacks against infrastructure or health personnel, in which 55 medical establishments were damaged, ten were destroyed and another two were looted.

Bachelet recalled that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited by international law humanitarian and may amount to war crimes.

“The massive destruction of civilian infrastructure and the high number of civilians affected indicate that the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution have not been sufficiently respected,” he said.

On the other hand, the high commissioner referred to the situation of particular suffering faced by the elderly, with chronic illnesses, or with some type of disability, and denounced that at least one institution in which bedridden patients are treated was attacked. , without knowing until now the fate of those who were there.

Bachelet also expressed concern about reports of forced evacuations of civilians from Mariupol to Russia or to territories under its control, where there have also been reports of widespread arrests of pro-Ukrainian people.

On the other hand, he warned about the murder in Ukraine of two civilians who had expressed their position in favor of Russia and about 350 arrests by the Ukrainian police.

The terror and agony of the Ukrainian people is palpable and is felt throughout the world. People want the war to end and a return to peace, security and human dignity.

Similarly, the high commissioner said she was concerned about the fate of prisoners of war in the hands of the opposing armies and assured that her team is working to corroborate allegations of the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

In the same vein, it reported that at least seven journalists have been killed, another nine have been injured, and another 22 communicators and anti-invasion activists have been arbitrarily detained.

Finally, the high commissioner reiterated her call to cease hostilities, to respect international humanitarian law and human rights, to protect civilians and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid. Carmen Lucia Castano

