It is not the first time, but the definitive one. President Michelle Bachelet closed the door to any possibility of assuming a new presidential candidacy, the third, despite the insistent requests from her party, the socialist (PS), and the Communist Party ( … PC).

As the electoral schedule is activated that will conclude with mandatory president and parliamentary elections on November 16, various leaders of progressivism demanded during the local summer that the ex -president would apply again in view of the fact that there is no candidate of the ruling party marking in the surveys, while she Does not drop from 20% adhesion.

Bachelet retired to his summer house on Lake Caburgua and kept silent before this attack, although he had already rejected the option twice during 2024.

On this occasion, given the negative effect that his non -response was having in the presidential candidacy of former Minister Carolina Tohá, who resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday, the former president decided to definitively rule out the matter through a public statement and a video before undertaking trip to the United States.

«I have the conviction, as I said in October last year, which now should be others that assume the presidential challenge. Good policy requires renewal. In our sector there are very valuable and trained people who will know how to defend the demands that the Chilean people long for and deserve, ”he said.

Unit of the ruling

He took the opportunity to call on the unity of the ruling party considering that the opposition currently has three competitive candidates: Evelyn Matthei, from Chile Vamos; José Antonio Kast, of the Republican Party; and Johannes Kaiser, of the Libertarian Party.

«We live difficult times. Polarization, populism and authoritarianism grow and threaten democracy. Today more than ever it is necessary to make efforts to defense the values ​​and ideals of democracy and human rights. In this context, the task of progressivism is unity, ”said the former governor.

In parallel to Bachelet’s statement, President Gabriel Buric had to go out and clarify that he has no favorite presidential candidate. This, because by saying goodbye to Carolina Tohá on Tuesday, I wish her luck in the new challenges she undertakes, “one of them in which you will not be alone, is to give continuity to this alliance and expand it”.

He reiterated that he wants competitive primaries in his sector on June 29 and remarked that his candidate is always the country. “The government candidate is Chile, and we are going to work firmly for Chile, and the best we can do to give continuity to a progressive project is to do the paste,” he said while clarifying that he does not correspond to campaigning for a particular person.

“I want progressive leadership to do well, and from the position I have, I will promote and talk with the different parties to have the most competitive primaries that are possible to expand the basis of progressivism, to make sense of Chileans and Chileans,” he insisted.