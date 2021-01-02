Forgetting the year 2020 as a bad memory, the whole world is welcoming the new year 2021 with new expectations. In India too, the countrymen welcomed the new year with a happy heart. Even in the film industry, new excitement is being seen on the occasion of New Year. While some celebs went on vacation to celebrate New Year, some celebrities celebrated the New Year with family at home. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also welcomed the new year with full vigor at his home.

Big B celebrated New Year with wife Jaya, son-daughter-in-law Abhishek-Aishwarya and granddaughter Aradhya. Pictures celebrating his new year are also becoming viral on social media. In these pictures, Bachchan family is seen posing with a colorful hat and posing with joy.

Aishwarya shared pictures on social media

Let us know that this picture of New Year Celebration is shared by Aishwarya on her Instagram account. This picture has received more than 3 lakh likes so far. In one picture, the entire Bachchan family is seen enjoying, while the second picture is shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account. In this picture, he is seen wearing granddaughter Aradhya’s hair band on which Happy New Year is written over her golden hat. He looks quite happy in this picture, he is also wearing goggles with lights.

Aishwarya shared these pictures and wrote in the caption, “Love, peace, blessings, a happy 2021 …” Let us tell you that the Bachchan family is also very excited about the new year. In the last year, the Bachchan family from Corona also won the battle. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy in many films. He is also hosting season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati on TV. Abhishek is busy with his upcoming film Bob the Biswas. This film will be released in theaters soon. Aishwarya Rai will soon be seen in the film Gulab Jamun with Abhishek Bachchan.

