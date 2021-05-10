Tokyo (dpa)

The Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee announced today the postponement of the trip of Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, to Japan, after the Japanese government extended the state of emergency to combat the Corona pandemic.

Bach was scheduled to participate in the Olympic torch tour in Hiroshima, western Japan, on May 17, and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, as well as with Seko Hashimoto, chair of the Olympic Organizing Committee, the next day.

Last Friday, Suga announced the extension of the state of emergency for 20 days in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo until May 31, less than two months before the start of the Olympics on July 23, after it was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.