In addition to being news for his extraordinary goals and his unique plays, until a few years ago Lionel Messi appeared in the headlines for his physical ailments that often manifested with vomiting that could come before, during or after the games. “It happens to me often in games, in practices, at home. I don’t really know what it is, I did thousands of studies and it happens to me … I try to take some pills, it starts to catch me and I end up almost vomiting ”, he said in 2014. It was then that he met the Italian doctor Giuliano Poser, who found the solution to his problem by totally changing his diet and eating routine and let you know the benefits of Bach Flowers.

According to the newspaper The Sun, Poser was the one who straightened Lionel, who only ate meat and pizza. “Messi was told to eat only what his body needs, not what he wants“, he assured. From that point on, they were eliminating foods based on flour, pork and beef, eggs, seafood and various dairy products that were expelled from the rigorous diet..

Messi with the Italian doctor Giuliano Poser, who is responsible for his impeccable physical and health condition.

All that was replaced by organic food, mineral water and a lot of mate, yes, the drink from the River Plate that is rich in caffeine. “Vegetables, seasonal fruits, and a good amount of water are essential fuels for our muscles. We must reduce the intake of processed or contaminated foods“, assured the doctor.

Poser has been in sports medicine for over 20 years and is known for trying medical alternatives. Corrections in posture, osteopathy, Bach flowers, kinesiology and emotional therapies, are the different keys used by the nutritionist.

On the 10th, he was encouraged to do emotional work with a psychotherapist and to take natural remedies such as Bach flowers. The flowers are normally used to combat stress and anxiety, but in this case, they were used to find a balance between the mind and body of the Rosario.

With mate everywhere, it was one of the measures that improved Lionel Messi’s life. Photo: EFE / Raúl Caro

According to science, Bach Flowers target the limbic system, the part of the brain that handles emotions and memories. Just a few drops was what Messi needed to improve physically. It is shown by the statistics that the star had. In the 2014-2015 season he achieved three kilos less and scored 17 more goals (in total 58 so many) than the previous year; what’s more, he played 11 more games that could have been lost through injury.

“I would say that the Messi effect turned my life upside down, especially during the first three months, my did not stop ringing and many journalists appeared,” said the Italian doctor in Sports world. But for some time Poser no longer visits the Argentine and left everything in the hands of the Dr. María Antonia Lizarraga Dallo, the nutritionist of the culé club.

“Everyone has seen and sees Messi, and since then they can no longer doubt my method. You can see it every week, “said Giuliano, who was also called a few years ago by Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala. Pipita met him in 2015, his best moment in Napoli where he scored 38 goals in 42 games, stopped eating red meat, limited the consumption of fish and sugar. That same year he was transferred to Juventus for 75 million pounds.

Changes. Lionel Messi cut with the roasts that did not help him in his diet. (Twitter archive)

In 2018 it was Dybala who got together with the nutritionist, to arrive in time to the crossing with Tottenham for the Champions League of that season. He missed the first leg, but came to play the second leg where he scored the winning goal in the round of 16.