Berlin (DPA)

Germany’s Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, said that holding the 2036 Olympic Games in his country is not entirely excluded, 100 years after the German capital Berlin hosted the 1936 Olympics, which was politically charged.

In an interview with the weekly “Sport Bild”, Bach said that the misuse of the 1936 Olympics by the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler should not be an obstacle. Germany is not to blame for the 1936 Olympics.”

Bach pointed out that holding this Olympic Games in Berlin could represent an important message, as was the case in the 1972 Olympics hosted by Munich, which shed light on a new and developed Germany.

“At that time (in 1972) we were not blamed for the 1936 Olympics,” said Thomas Bach. Bach described the Munich Olympics as an important turning point for German sport because it changed the image of sport in his country and “had an impact on school sport and high-performance sports.” After the 1972 Munich Olympics, all German requests to host the Olympics failed, including the request to host the 2000 Olympics in Berlin, and popular referendums resulted in the rejection of bids to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Munich and the 2024 Olympics in Hamburg.

Discussions were raised about the possibility of Germany applying to host the 2036 Olympics, and it was reported that Munich hosting the European Multi-Sports Championship, which begins Thursday and some of its competitions will be held in the same locations that hosted competitions in the 1972 Munich Olympics, may pave the way for a bid to host the Olympic Games again.

Thomas Weikert, president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation, told dpa that the European Championships in Munich could help “enhance acceptance and approval of holding the Olympic Games in our country.”

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, the 2028 in Los Angeles and the 2023 in Brisbane.