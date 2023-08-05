Chiavari – It’s coming Francis Baccini. After Ugo Dighero the Dionisio festival welcomes another Genoese artist to Chiavari. On Monday the singer-songwriter and actor will be on stage in Piazza Nostra Signora dell’Orto for an intense concert. Which will retrace the successes of a thirty-year career and will propose some unpublished contents in the album “Arches and arrows”.

«After thirty years, more than ever, I am convinced that the live concert is the litmus test for the artist – he says, surprised under a storm just before the performance on Friday evening in Cuneo – It works a bit like with restaurants: if you eat well and are satisfied, you go back. Otherwise, it changes. The same principle applies to concerts: if you like the show, it excites you, you follow it with pleasure and participation and you will continue to appreciate the artist. Otherwise, the music changes.” To the audience of the Dionysius Baccini promises a “funny and intimate evening” and invites everyone to be found “ready to get excited”. There will be opportunities to do so. In “Bows and Arrows” Baccini offers nineteen songs to listen to, among which there are two unpublished works created together with “Alter Echo String Quartet”, a female group, and the guitarist Michael Cusato who took care of the arrangements. Baccini it is constantly on the move, its summer is full of stops throughout the peninsula. With used he is busy with an «entirely Genoese project, a disc with pesto» and in September he will greet the release of two films. For cinema, the work of Angelo Antonucci dedicated to the life of another – famous – Genoese: Goffredo Mameli. Baccini plays alongside, among others, by Maria Grazia Cucinotta And Stephanie Sandrelli and plays the role of the composer Michele Novaro, author of the music of the Italian anthem. On Amazon Prime, however, the documentary film will be available on Luigi Tenco, “You did not understand nothing”. Francis Bacciniwinner of two plaques Tencogets closer to the singer-songwriter, who died in Sanremo in 1967, with a sort of “game of mirrors”.

The concert on Monday (appointment at 21.30, free admission) represents the fourth of the six dates of the Dionisio festival. The curtain on the theater festival organized by the Culture Department of the Municipality of Chiavari rose on 15 July and will fall on 26 August. “Avid for new adventures – he explains Davide Paganiniartistic director of the exhibition – thanks to his transversal temperament, Baccini is always open to new collaborations. Liveliness allows him to best express his various artistic and creative inclinations». The festival, sponsored by 19th centurywill continue on Sunday 20 August with Paola Minaccioni and Sunday 27 August with Enrico Lo Verso and Pirandello’s work “One, no one, one hundred thousand”.