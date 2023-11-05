Dario Baccin was not in Bergamo for Inter’s victory at Atalanta. In the grandstand, together with the CEO. Marotta, vice president Zanetti and sporting director Ausilio were there, while his right-hand man flew to South America in recent days. Last night, together with other 007s from Italian clubs, Baccin was at the Copa Liberadores final won at the Maracanà in Rio de Janeiro by Fluminense against Boca. He will stay overseas for a few days and will watch other matches with the aim of seeing live the best talents from Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay who are already on the notebook of the Viale della Liberazione club.

TALENTS

—

Deputy sporting director Baccin’s trip to South America is nothing new also because in previous years he had been to see the most interesting prospects “live”: last year, just to give an example, Carlos Alcaraz, the midfielder, was in his sights from Racing Avellaneda moved to Southampton, a team with which he was then relegated to the English Champions League. Who will be the objectives of this trip? In the Liberadores final, the prospects considered most interesting by the observers of the big European clubs are considered in Boca to be the defenders Nicolas Valentini (2001) and Aaron Anselmino (2005), the midfielder Valentin Barca (2004), the right winger Marcelo Weigandar (2000) and midfielders Cristian Medina (2003) and Ezequiel Fernandez (2002); striker Kennedy (2002) in Fluminense.