The controversy has not stopped growing. The Algerian Minister of Education, Mohamed Ouadjaout, has decided to lower the admission average for the Bac to 9/20, exceptionally. More than 630,000 candidates are affected by these measures.

For the Algerian minister, quoted by the official APS agency, it’s about “to give our children a chance to succeed in their school career in view of what they endured, over 8 months, of unprecedented psychological pressure induced by home confinement, the interruption of schooling and by the difficult health conditions we have all experienced following the spread of the coronavirus. “

Education unions unanimously condemn this decision “populist” and wonder about the value of a “Bac paid”.

The bac is a diploma for access to university. To be a bachelor, the student must justify an appreciable level. This is not the case with a 9 average and two terms of study only. For us it’s a rash decision Meziane Meriane, national coordinator of the Union of secondary and technical education teachers (Snapeste) in El Watan

The pure-player TSA attacks the politics of numbers. “(…) Continuing to sell the bac in this way is surely not a good idea. Successive Algerian governments have been wrong to make the success rate in the bac the barometer of the effectiveness of their policy in terms of education.A fortiori, when we know that the pompous figures announced at the end of each school year are quickly denied by other less flattering ones, first of all the places occupied by Algerian universities in specialized rankings and the unemployment rate among their graduates. “

The Back to School 2020-2021 will begin on October 21, 2020 for the primary cycle and on November 4 for the middle and secondary cycles, after more than seven months of interruption due to the pandemic. The government has chosen the date of November 22 for the start of the academic year “by taking into account the imperatives linked to the reorganization of university campuses and to avoid overloading, particularly at the level of the amphitheatres”.

Algeria has identified more than 53 000 new cases coronavirus since the end of February, including 1 803 deaths, according to the WHO. However, she has observed a slow decline in daily infections for several weeks.