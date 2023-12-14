Carlos Bacca He finished the 2023-II League with one more title to his prestigious career, one that is special because He won it with the team of his heart, Junior de Barranquillabecause he kept a promise to his mother and because, against many who doubted him, he is champion of Colombia.

It may be of interest to you: Linda Caicedo dreams big: nominated for The Best award, she will compete with two 'colossas'

The top scorer and golden boot of the League remembered them, who in the midst of the joy of the title sand remembered Javier Fernández, the former Junior doctor who almost marginalized him from football.

We tell you: Junior celebrates his tenth title: DIM forgave and the shark kept the star

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Local victory 3-2 with goals from Carlos Bacca and José David Enamorado. See also Revolcón in Once Caldas: Pedro Sarmiento is fired from the bench, there is already a new coach Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

“Everyone gives what is in their heart, I respect the doctor's statements,” he said. “Today I'm still waiting for the doctor to apologize, I still don't know why he said it knowing that the only one harmed was Junior because I had a contract and if they didn't want me and I had to leave, what team was going to take me? “Junior had to continue compensating me because I had been injured by them,” expressed the golden loot of the League.

“To this day I am waiting for the doctor to apologize.” 🎙️ Carlos Bacca in mixed zone after obtaining star number 10. pic.twitter.com/D8uTeGydcc —Toque Sports (@ToqueSports) December 14, 2023

What did the specialist say about Carlos Bacca?

“Carlos has an injury to his right knee, it is an irreversible injury,” Fernández said six months ago, when he was still the director of the Junior Medical Department.

Read here: Freddy Guarín reunited with James Rodríguez, like in the old days

“People call it a wear on the knee. This allows you to do many things, run, jump, jump, but the reaction speed is considerably lost when there is this deterioration in the knee… It is a topic to discuss with Professor Hernán (Darío Gómez), with Don Fuad (Char) and with Carlos (Bacca). “At this moment, science has no answer to that.” he added.

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Local victory 3-2 with goals from Carlos Bacca and José David Enamorado. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

It is a good time for the doctor to respond to that call from his patient, whose medical history was revealed not only without authorization but without prudence. Today Bacca is a three-time Colombian champion. The diagnosis is clear.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO