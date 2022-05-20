The changes in Cruz Azul are inevitable, the departure of Juan Reynoso’s coaching staff from the team’s bench is the first movement of many in which it seems once again to be a market with a lot of movement for the machine, since there is not a single player with secure continuity within the club right now.
However, that does not mean that they are all on equal terms, as there are some players who are more distinguished than others and whose continuity is almost impossible, above all, players who have reached seniority and their performance is not optimal or who are simply part of the campus rejuvenation cycle, for example, Pablo Aguilar and Rafael Baca.
Armando Melgar reports that both players are practically out of the club. The Paraguayan defender, who is already a free agent, would not be renewed due to his high salary, since he has been one of the best paid within the team for years. For his part, Baca would also say goodbye to Cruz Azul, because with Erik Lira in the squad, Rafael’s presence seems obsolete. In addition, the fans no longer want him in the team, a factor that works against him and that will accelerate his departure from the institution.
