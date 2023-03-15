Last year, BAC announced that they were working with Viritech on the BAC e-Mono FCEV: an experimental Mono that converts hydrogen into electricity. A year later, the trial balloon was not found to be good enough. BAC boss Neill Briggs says that the brand will stop with the hydrogen car and focus on combustion engines on synthetic fuels.

That tells Briggs Coach. According to him, it is up to the British government. It would focus too much on electric cars and thus abandon the idea of ​​hydrogen cars. But Briggs also sees the advantage: ‘As an agile company, we are in a position where – if the opportunity presented itself – we could get back to research in a short period of time.’

Briggs does believe in a future with hydrogen cars: ‘I think that hydrogen as a solution is a possibility as part of different solutions.’ In addition, BAC does not have to worry that they will no longer be allowed to use combustion engines. The brand builds less than 1,000 cars per year, which means that BAC falls outside the scheme.

Combustion engine in the BAC Mono

BAC’s boss says his brand is ‘absolutely’ going for combustion engines. In addition, Briggs wants to ‘help the big boys’ with the development of alternative fuels, such as biofuel. “We are very interested in synthetic fuel,” says Briggs. It is now important for BAC to have a plan B for the delivery of the combustion engines. Now that is done by Ford, but who says that Ford will continue to build the 2.5-liter blocks in a few years? Maybe also knock on Koenigsegg’s door?