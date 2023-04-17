VThe trial against the 33-year-old babysitter and daycare worker Tobias W., who is said to have raped and tortured seven boys and 16 girls between the ages of one and six between November 2019 and the end of May 2022, began on Monday at the Cologne Regional Court. W. had offered to be a babysitter via an internet portal. In addition, he worked in childcare facilities in Cologne on an hourly and daily basis as a so-called stand-in worker. Apparently because W. made a good impression and was able to produce a convincing application folder including a certificate of good conduct and a letter of recommendation, he was also booked privately by two day care center colleagues for childcare.

The investigators found W. through a report by a mother. During a search of his apartment in the Zollstock district of Cologne, the police seized extensive evidence – W. had taken numerous photos and videos of his actions and stored them on computers and data sticks.

The Cologne-Zollstock case is reminiscent of the Wermelskirchen case, in which the Cologne district court sentenced Marcus R., who works part-time as a babysitter, to fourteen and a half years in prison in 116 cases of serious sexual abuse of infants and small children. Like R., Tobias W. is also threatened with subsequent preventive detention.

At the start of the trial, the prosecution described the young man as a dangerous offender for the general public with a penchant for other serious crimes. Unlike Marcus R., who had already given hours of information during the investigation, Tobias W. has been silent so far. At the start of the process, he let his defense attorneys know that he would answer questions on Wednesday.