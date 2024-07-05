A little boy of just 2 years old lost one of his little feet after getting caught under a lawnmower in the Rodriguez Child Care Center in Quincy, Washington.

The accident, which occurred on June 26, 2024, when the child was in the nursery and reportedly got too close to a lawnmower that was in operation, as reported by TVAzteca.

Quincy Police Chief Ryan Green said a man was operating the lawnmower at the daycare when the child, who was playing nearby, was caught by the blade of the machine.

“A man was mowing the lawn in A kindergarten “When a small child, less than a year old, was near the machine and its blade caught his foot and sucked the child under the lawnmower,” Green explained.

When authorities arrived, they found the boy seriously injured, covered with a blanket. His left foot had been amputated and had serious injuries to his right foot. Emergency services transferred the child to a hospital in Quincy and, due to the severity of his injuries, was subsequently airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for specialized care.

GoFundMe

Family friend Angela Axelson started a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to help with medical expenses and the child’s recovery process. Axelson described the family’s situation as critical, stressing that they have numerous children and are facing economic difficulties.

“He is currently at Children’s Hospital in Seattle, where they had to amputate his foot“Axelson said, adding that the family has decided to keep the boy’s name anonymous out of respect for his privacy.

Meanwhile, the Rodriguez Child Care Center’s license has been suspended while authorities in Washington are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The family, devastated by what happened, has decided to hire a specialist lawyer to ensure that justice is done.

For those who wish to contribute, the GoFundMe campaign is still active, offering a tangible way to support a family in their time of greatest need.