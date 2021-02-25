In the village of Moshenskoye, Novgorod region, the body of a newborn child was found, reports website RF IC for the region.

It is clarified that the body was found in a cesspool on the territory of a private house. Investigators examined the scene, and all the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

The cause of death of the infant will be determined by forensic experts. Upon the discovery of the child’s body, a pre-investigation check is carried out.

Earlier, in the city of Luga, Leningrad Region, investigators opened a criminal case into the death of a newborn. The baby’s body, wrapped in rags, was found on the morning of February 20 by a dumpster.

The body of a newborn was also found in a sewer in the Krasnoyarsk Territory last week.