After the stage last December 8th in Milan, the group of BABYMETAL announces another live show in Italy, more precisely the June 25, 2024 in Romeat Rock in Rome 2024.

The concert will be held atCapannelle Hippodrome, in via Appia Nuovaat 9.45pm, with entry at 7:00 pm. The ticket price is €45 + dp and pre-sales will be available from tomorrow, December 18th, on Ticketone. Those who decide to purchase the ticket at the box office will find it at the price of €50.

More details can be found in the press release included below.

TO Rock in Rome an evening of j-pop and heavy metal: BABYMETAL live on June 25, 2024 at the Capannelle Hippodrome. Tickets will be available from 12:00 on Monday 18 December on rockinroma.com and on www.ticketone.it. Babymetal is a Japanese idol group born in 2010, formed by Su-metal, Moametal and Momometal. In April 2016, they were the first Japanese artists to headline the prestigious Wembley Arena in the UK. In June 2019 their participation in the Glastonbury Festival, among the largest music festivals in the world, made headlines everywhere. In the same year, in September, Babymetal embarked on their METAL GALAXY WORLD TOUR, which was followed by the release of their third album “METAL GALAXY”, on the day they held their first headlining concert in the United States at the Forum in Los Angeles, California. The album peaked at no. 13 on the US Billboard Top 200 (Albums Chart), widely surpassing their own record from the previous album, and at no. 1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart for the first time ever as an Asian female artist; in the official UK charts, the album positioned in the Official Albums Chart Top 20 and at no. 1 on the Rock & Metal Albums Chart, for the first time in the history of a Japanese artist. From January to April 2021 they performed in ten shows, 10 BABYMETAL BUDOKAN. After a two-year break, in January 2023 they make their live return with BABYMETAL RETURNS – THE OTHER ONE, performing at Makuhari Messe. In March 2023 they released their first concept album “THE OTHER ONE”, which they will present on a world tour starting from Asia and Australia. Door opening: 7.00pm Start of concerts: 8.00pm TICKET PRICES: – Full single seat €45.00 + €6.75 presale fee At the cash desk on the evening of the show €50.00 Tickets available from 12:00 on Monday 18 December on rockinroma.comon www.ticketone.it

Source: Rock press office in Rome