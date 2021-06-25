Babylon’s Fall it will be a game Online only and will support the cross-play between PC and PS4 / PS5. The new details on the game were provided by the development team itself in an eleven-minute behind-the-scenes video, sadly only in Japanese.

Fortunately, the Twisted Voxel website summarized the highlights of the interview:

The game has a server-client system;

It will offer a non-Western and unique non-linear view of high fantasy;

The goal of the players will be to conquer the gigantic tower of Babylon, reaching the top after passing all the floors. Inside the tower there are even volcanoes and snow-capped mountains;

Players will be able to equip two weapons in a place called Gideon Arms. There will be light and strong attacks;

The difficulty level is easier than that of NieR: Automata;

There will be options for better players;

Among the weapons, there will be more than swords, hammers, bows, sticks and shields;

It’s a hack-and-slash, so players can keep playing it after finishing the story;

There is a character growth system, not based on skill trees, completely absent. Basically it’s a game where you upgrade yourself with weapons and armor;

Babylon’s Fall will be online only and will not be playable offline;

Cross-play is supported, but cross-buy and cross-save are not supported;

You will not pay for additional game modes;

PvP is not on the schedule.

For the rest we remind you that the closed beta of Babylon’s Fall will soon arrive. Currently the game does not have an official release date, although it is expected in 2022.